The city of Sioux Falls now estimates that more than 200,000 people are living within the city. The estimated population of 202,600 was announced Jan. 12.
The city’s Planning and Development Services department estimates the population yearly, based on U.S. Census data and local building permits.
Last year’s estimated population was 195,850, at a growth rate of 3.45 percent. City officials estimate that the population will reach 251,000 by 2041.
The 2020 U.S. Census data showed the population had grown more than 25 percent in the last 10 years.
In 2000, Sioux Falls had a population of 121,859. At that time the community was 90.7 percent white. That number has dropped to 79 percent. Hispanics are the largest minority at 6.4 percent, edging out Black residents, who are 6.3 percent.
At one time, the Sioux Falls School District and the city of Sioux Falls mirrored each other. That changed with school aid equalization, so there are a number of school districts within the city limits, including members of the DAK-12.
Over the years, Security National Bank has opened two branches in Sioux Falls. Gunderson’s has opened a new store and Central Bank acquired MetaBank.
In 1920, Sioux City had a population of 71,227 and Sioux Falls 25,202.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.