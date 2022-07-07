Governor Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota has received a Presidential Disaster Declaration that allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help South Dakota local governments in 20 counties and on two reservations recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding that occurred on May 12 in the eastern part of the state.
Public infrastructure damage assistance will be provided to 20 counties including Clay, Minnehaha and Turner.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times and Leader-Courier.
