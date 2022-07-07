Six librarians including Liane Welte of North Sioux City Community Library, graduated this year from the Public Library Training Institute, which took place earlier this month at Northern State University in Aberdeen. The institute, sponsored by the South Dakota State Library, is a four-year program of continuing education for librarian practitioners, support staff and trustees of small- to medium-sized public libraries who do not have library degrees.
Other individuals graduating this year with a Certificate of Public Library Management were Lydia Schnaible (Bowdle Public Library), Tracey Zylstra (Canton Public Library), Tammy Alexander (Hill City Public Library), Lyle Weekly (Parkston Public Library) and Rhonda Behrens (Wessington Springs Carnegie Library).
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
