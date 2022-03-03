Donating time

Pictured are, front, Jonas Vaske; second row, from left, Adalie Major, Emma Barnett, Sophia Meyer and Kendyl McIntosh; third row, Claire Wiebelhaus, Leah Crombie, Ashley Jelken, Addison Bradshaw, Jaidyn Jund, Lexi Vaske, Madelyn Munch, Madeline Miller and Mia Riibe; and back, Kailyn Foster and Jamisyn Jund.

 Submitted photo

A group of 7th and 8th grade girls from St. Teresa’s youth discipleship groups packed backpacks for the Food Bank of Siouxland Feb. 23. The 7th grade girls small group mentors are Jessica Major and Kim Meyer. Mentors for the 8th grade girls small group are Libby Vaske and Liz Munch.