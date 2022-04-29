April 18, a traffic stop in Yankton turned into a multiple county pursuit and involved multiple agencies. The Yankton Police Department tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 50.
The Union County Sheriff’s Department was asked to assist in the pursuit and deployed spikes by the Coffee Cup on Highway 50. The vehicle did make contact with the spikes, but continued driving northbound on I-29. The vehicle came to a stop at mile marker 61 in Lincoln County, near Canton.
Two people were taken into custody – the 25-year-old female driver, Lelana Fallis of Pierre, and a 35-year-old male passenger, Anthony Pewo of Yankton. He also suffered minor injuries.
Union County has a list of charges against Fallis, including aggrevated eluding, littering from a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, open container in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, substituting license plates and illegal lane change. Yankton PD also has charges pending. The investigation continues.
