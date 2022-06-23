Golfweek has released its ranking of top private golf courses in each state.
In South Dakota, Sutton Bay is again ranked first. It opened in 2003 and was designed by Graham Marsh. The course is along the Missouri River north of Pierre.
Second is Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls. It hosts a stop on the PGA Champion’s Tour.
Third is Dakota Dunes Country Club. The course was designed by Arnold Palmer.
Top courses in other states were: Nebraska – Sand Hills, Mullen; Iowa – Davenport Country Club; Minnesota – Interlacken Edina and 4th is Hazeltine National in Chaska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.