Looking for something to do with your kids at the Union County Fair? On Friday, Aug. 5, the Great Plains ZooMobile will be in the hoop building at 10 a.m. Mr. Twister’s Balloon Art and Entertainment will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and the kids pedal pull starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 there is a smile contest beginning at 1 p.m. Inflatables will be on the fair grounds from Noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For more information on any of the events at the fair, contact the Extension Office at 605-356-2321. People can also see the full fair schedule on the office’s Facebook page – Union County Fair 2022, or on page 4 of this edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.