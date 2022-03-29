Local author Cory Kruse has released his second book, Grace in the Dirt: Poems, Songs, and Other Reflections on Life. Below is a Q&A with Kruse on his latest accomplishment.
Q: How did you come up with the idea for your book?
A: This book actually started out as something of a diary – a digital one, in fact. Over the years, any time my imagination was sparked, or I wished to process my feelings or make sense of an event, I would jot down short entries in my cellphone’s Notes app. Most were bite-size snippets: glimpses into how I was feeling at any given moment. Others contained mini stories or personal vignettes, some structured as poems and songs, others as little more than bumper stickers or pithy sayings, truths I wished to cement for myself. And intermingled with all of those were longer reflections that explored deeper issues and truths; a bit of soul-searching, if you will.
It wasn’t until early 2020 that the idea to do something with all of these “diary” entries really began to take hold. While I appreciate the narcissism inherent within being willing to publicly divulge the contents of your diary, I nevertheless felt called to share my story. Writing is a cathartic activity, you see, but I’ve found sharing can be a transformative one. Through it, we can find grace and peace and healing. We can find acceptance, and support, and the brimming, transcendent joy of human connection. We can show others that – as the old platitude goes – “It’s okay not to be okay,” and that they, too, can be vulnerable.
Such was the thinking behind Grace in the Dirt. Combing through my entries, I realized I had enough there for a full-length project, that many of the reflections shared common thematic ground, and that they might, perhaps, have universal appeal.
Q: How long did it take you?
Formally, the process took about a year and a half, though many of the entries were written over the course of the previous 10 or so years, initially as diary reflections and little notes/platitudes meant primarily for me. Much of the work, then, consisted of identifying the book’s overarching theme, choosing the entries that would align with that focus, compiling those selections and organizing them in the manner which best allowed for narrative and thematic coherence, and then months upon months of revising (both individually and with a professional editor). Additionally, I worked for several weeks with a graphic designer on the book’s cover, layout/typesetting, and the interior illustrations that accompany many of the pieces, all of which I’m quite happy with.
Q: What was your process?
Crazy as it might sound, I’ve come to realize my brain is at its freshest – and, subsequently, I write most clearly – first thing in the morning, when the world is still quiet, and life has yet to intrude with its legion of demands vying for attention.
For this book, then, I forced myself to wake at 4 a.m. every weekday. I would then write – with a large mug of black tea standing dutifully by – until about 7 a.m., when I would get ready for my day job at 8 a.m. Each morning, I used those three-ish hours before work to sort through my notes and parse out the strongest (and most applicable) among them. I didn’t have much of an outline when I started, though I knew the four sections – Love, Loss, Despair and Hope – I wished to divide the book into; thus, the next step was slotting those chosen poems and songs into the section that made the most sense, and then working diligently to ensure the order of those entries resulted in a logical, emotionally satisfying narrative. From there, I conducted months of line edits; added additional poems when inspiration struck; rewrote the entire draft; read the new pages out loud, line-by-line, with an ear toward rhythm and flow; revised some more; deleted some entries for the sake of pacing; revised yet again; and then finished up with a comprehensive proofread.
