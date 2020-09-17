The LifeServe Blood Center blood drive in Elk Point Tuesday, Sept. 9 had a fantastic turn-out. Twenty-one donors registered and 24 life-saving units of blood were donated. Thank you to everyone that came out to help boost the local blood supply. The units donated at the blood drive can help save up 72 lives.
There were several milestone donors – Sarah Dosdall of Elk Point, three gallons; David Oberg of Jefferson, five gallons; and Arlynn Schmidt of Elk Point, 12 gallons.
A special thanks to Rosemary Suing, Jean Limoges and St. Joseph Catholic Church for sponsoring and hosting the blood drive.
The next blood drive in Elk Point is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 2-6 p.m. at the church. To schedule an appointment, call LifeServe Blood Center at 800-287-4903 or go online to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.
