Two local persons are members of the state’s Department of Education work group to work on standards for social studies, a process that is required every seven years.
There are 15 members. Local members are Janet Finzen and Mary Shuey, both of Dakota Dunes. Finzen teaches in Winnebago and Shuey is retired from Dakota Valley.
Last year’s work group was disbanded by Governor Kristi Noem after disagreements about what was in the group’s recommendations compared to the final recommendation from the Department of Education.
Chairman of this year’s work group is Mark Miller, Chief of Staff for Governor Noem. It may be a first when a Governor’s top aide chairs a citizens work group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.