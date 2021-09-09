The anniversary of 9/11 is quickly approaching. In observance of the 20th anniversary, an exhibition titled September 11, 2021: The Day That Changed the World is on display at the Library. This is an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins and its ongoing implications. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national and international level and encourages critical thinking about the legacy of 9/11. This will remain on display throughout the month of September.
Fall programming is on its way with plans to reinstate and resume several existing and new activities. We will be restarting our weekly Wednesday and Thursday preschool storytime Sept. 15-16. This program meets from 10:30-11:15 a.m. and is jam packed with early literacy teaching techniques. Terri Pace returns as our storytime and Lego time leader. She brings many years of experience as a children’s leader and we are fortunate to have her as our children’s programming librarian. She is available for questions regarding these programs by contacting the library.
Shelly Lewis will be heading up our middle-high school programming. She brings a vast amount of experience with students of this age. She is a former teacher and students may recognize her from Dakota Valley where she taught for several years. We encourage all middle and high schoolers to watch for new activities coming soon. If you would like to be part of a new teen advisory board give her a call at the library.
Do you know you have access to free online reading and listening if you have a library card? You will never be caught without something to read or listen to if you have it. It doesn’t matter if the library is closed or if you are on vacation or snow birding, the Libby app used for access to these services is there for your use. Questions? Give us a call and we can guide you through it.
We continue to add books, movies and audio books to our physical collection. Below find a brief summary of some of our top picks for this month.
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave: When her husband of a year disappears, Hannah quickly learns he is not who he said he was and is left to sort out the truth with just one ally – her husband’s teenage daughter, who hates her.
Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand: Entering the afterlife due to a hit and run accident, a successful author learns she can observe the earthly lives of her nearly grown children and is also permitted three “nudges” to alter the outcome of events.
The Noise by James Patterson: In the shadow of Mount Hood, sixteen-year-old Tennant is checking rabbit traps with her eight-year-old sister Sophie when the girls are suddenly overcome by a strange vibration rising out of the forest, building in intensity until it sounds like a deafening crescendo of screams. From out of nowhere, their father sweeps them up and drops them through a trapdoor into a storm cellar. But the sound only gets worse…
Raiding Forces series by Phil Ward: Fourteen-book thriller series by Phil, a decorated combat veteran commissioned at age 19. A former instructor at the Army Ranger School, he has had a lifelong interest in small unit tactics and special operations.
Have a great week and remember to keep reading, it’s “one of the most marvelous adventures anyone can have”. (Lloyd Alexander)
