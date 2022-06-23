The Tractor & Car ‘Show & Shine’ will take place Friday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Union County Fair. If anyone would like to show their car or tractor, have them at the fairgrounds by 3:45 p.m. There is no entry fee. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded.
