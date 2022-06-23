Morningside University
The university announced the 454 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a 3.67 GPA or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0 GPA are denoted with an asterisk (*).
McCook Lake: Madisyn M. Heeren*; and
North Sioux City: Elizabeth A. Cropley, Wyatt J. Kleinhesselink and Gracyn J. VanDenHul.
The university has named 239 students as Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2021-22 academic year. Gracyn J. VanDenHul of North Sioux City received this honor.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative GPA of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956.
The university has named 142 students as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2021-22 academic year. Madisyn M. Heeren of McCook Lake and Elizabeth A. Cropley and Wyatt J. Kleinhesselink of North Sioux City received this honor.
Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative GPA between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside for more than 60 years.
University of Iowa
More than 4,000 undergraduate students were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. Dean’s list status was earned by 714 first year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second year students, only 1,559 third year students and only 2,045 fourth year students.
Dakota Dunes: Cade Block – College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Major: Human Physiology, third year; Drew Olson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Major: Human Physiology, third year; Chayce Patterson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Major: Human Physiology, third year; and Blake Rosenkrans, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Major: Neuroscience, fourth year.
