The League of Women Voters of South Dakota and the League of Women Voters of the United States filed a federal lawsuit challenging Senate Bill 180, a law that places a 30-day residency requirement for ballot initiative signature collection.
“Our state has a proud history of voter engagement through ballot initiatives,” said Cheryl Otto, president of the League of Women Voters of South Dakota. “To place a residency requirement on petition circulators, especially a limitation that would prevent registered voters from circulating petitions on things on which they are entitled to vote, makes it unnecessarily harder for voters to learn about ballot measures on important issues affecting their communities.”
