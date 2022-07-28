For over 15 years, Elk Point and surrounding communities have supported the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, with at least six blood donation opportunities per year. Over the course of July, one blood drive was hosted to 120+ local hospitals that LifeServe Blood Center serves. LifeServe successfully collected 24 units of blood that has the ability to save up to 72 local lives.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
