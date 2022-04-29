The Kadoka Press has published its last edition.
Owner Don Ravellette said the reason was the inability to find staff.
Subscribers will be transferred to the Phillip Review which is just over 20 miles away. That paper along with five other papers are published by the Ravellette family. They purchased the Kadoka Press in 1989. It was founded in 1908.
Other Ravellette Publications are in Murdo, Bison, Wall, Faith and New Underwood, SD.
