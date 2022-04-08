St. Teresa’s in Dakota Dunes

The line at St. Teresa’s in Dakota Dunes was long as people anxiously and patiently waited their turn to enjoy the variety of fish offered.

 File photo

There is only one more chance to enjoy fish served by the St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus this year. The last fish fry of the Lenten season will be held in Jefferson at the St. Peter’s Community Center, next to the church, from 5 to 7 p.m.