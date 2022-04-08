There is only one more chance to enjoy fish served by the St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus this year. The last fish fry of the Lenten season will be held in Jefferson at the St. Peter’s Community Center, next to the church, from 5 to 7 p.m.
