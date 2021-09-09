The Great Akron Scarecrow Festival will be back for its 21st annual event Saturday, Sept. 18. The family-friendly tradition will feature a scarecrow decorating contest, homemade food and baked goods, kids’ games and activities, a petting zoo and dozens of craft vendors. All activities, food stands and vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.AkronScarecrowFestival.com or email AkronScarecrow@gmail.com. Visit them on Facebook at “Great Akron Scarecrow Festival” to learn more about the event and to enter weekly giveaways and contests ahead of the festival.
