Firefighters from three departments were mobilized for a structure fire in Vermillion Monday morning, July 11.
According to the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, it was dispatched at 6:49 p.m. to a reported basement fire at 405 S. University St., Vermillion. Fire and EMS units arrived on scene, and fire personnel worked to extinguish the blaze. Mutual aid from Elk Point and Gayville fire departments was also requested.
The building was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone had exited the home prior to the arrival of fire units. There were no first responder injuries during this incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.