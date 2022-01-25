South Dakota School
of Mines and Technology
Miles Byington of Dakota Dunes was one of 616 students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
In order to merit a spot on the list, students must earn a gpa of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Full-time students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours for the term while part-time students must have earned between three and 11 credit hours.
Dakota State University
A total of 591 full-time and 188 part-time students qualified for the President’s Academic Honors list for the 2021 fall semester.
Dominick Tureaud of North Sioux City achieved a gpa of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the full-time honors list. Joseph Barrett of North Sioux City achieved a gpa of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the part-time honors list.
University of South Dakota
More than 2,200 students were honored for their high achievement during the fall 2021 semester with the release of the Dean’s List and Academic Honors.
Full-time, undergraduate students are named to the Dean’s List if they received a 3.5 GPA for courses they took in the fall 2021 semester, and they had no incomplete or failing grades. For part-time students, those with fewer than 12 credit hours, the recognition is called Academic Honors.
Dean’s List recipients were:
Dakota Dunes: Blake Patrick Anderson, Isabel Marie Emrich, Claire Frances Herbst, Callie Jo Olson, Sean Patrick Power, Cole David Reinhardt, Marissa Adalyn Reynoldson and Morgan Ann Walchek;
Jefferson: Kylie Nicole Christiansen, Laken Riley Gaswint, Sadie Noelle Green, Denielle M. Minor, Sydney Rae Payne and Shalom Marie Roslansky;
McCook Lake: Melody Rain Beaulieu, Jaiden Helene Beaulieu and Kendra Susan Schamber; and
North Sioux City: Carlie Michealene Corder, Logan Joseph Donelan, Carter Philip Furlong, Christopher Todd Jumper, Alexandra Christine McEntaffer, Sierra Inez Schauff, Brooke Anne Stivers, Treyla Breanne Tucker and Dawson P. Walchek.
Academic Honor’s list recipients were:
Dakota Dunes: Adam Edwardson, Thomas Joseph Kenny, Samantha Nicole Lerma, Rachel Phillips, Aimee Christine Sandman and Emily Ann Stanek; and
North Sioux City: Briley Buckley, Bryn Averi Krehbiel and Raymond Micheal Short.
Morningside University
Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 421 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67 gpa or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students who achieved a 4.0 gpa are denoted with an asterisk (*).
Elizabeth A. Cropley* and Gracyn J. VanDenHul*, both of North Sioux City, were named to the list.
College notes are compiled from information the Times receives directly from colleges and universities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.