Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve is located off Interstate 29 Exit 4, one mile west and ½ mile south. Follow the brown nature area signs from the interstate. To pre-register for any of the following programs, call 605-232-0873.
Cooking with Randy
• Fridays, July 8, July 22 and Aug. 5 •
Randy will teach people how to cook using a Dutch oven. He will be serving dinner on July 8 at 3 p.m., breakfast on July 22 at 10 a.m. and Aug. 5 dessert starting at 10 a.m.
Archery Nights
• July 14, July 19, July 21, July 28, Aug. 2 and Aug. 4 •
Families are welcome to come to Adams Homestead and during Family Archery Night learn how to shoot with a bow and arrow Tuesday nights July 5 and 19 and Aug. 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Supplies are provided. The program is beginner friendly.
A Senior Archery Nights will be held July 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All seniors are welcome to come learn how to shoot with a bow and arrow. Supplies are provided. The program is beginner friendly.
Ladies Archery Night will be held July 21 and Aug. 4. The ladies are invited to Adams Nature Preserve to learn the art of archery. Supplies are provided. The program is beginner friendly.
Experienced Archers are invited to further their skills with a guided lesson on the Adams shooting range from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 28. Archers are welcome to bring their own supplies, but supplies will also be provided.
Creatures of the Night
• Wednesday, July 13 •
From 8 to 9 p.m. Adams will host a program on South Dakota’s nocturnal animals.
