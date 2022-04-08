Dakota Valley School had three open school board positions this year. We had three petitions to run for the school board turned in. Therefore, we will not need to hold an election.
This time of year, we are planning our school budget for next year. The legislators determine what our state aid increase will be, and we begin the negotiations process with our staff. In addition, we get information regarding the costs for insurance for the upcoming year, and we start looking at what our staffing, instructional and facility needs are for next year.
At the May board meeting we will present preliminary budget information including estimated revenues such as state aid and grants, enrollment projections and levy information. In July, there will be preliminary budget published, and a public hearing will take place at the July board meeting. Once school starts in August, we will have a better idea of what our student count will be. This is important because a school’s budget is primarily driven by enrollment. When we get our enrollment number in August as well as all our staffing changes and insurance costs finalized, we may need to adjust our budget a little. The final budget will be adopted at the September meeting. This year the school board approved two calendars, one for the 2022-23 school year and one for the 2023-24 school year. Both those calendars are posted on the school’s website.
We have been notified that the free meals due to the pandemic will expire at the end of this school year. If you filled out an application and were approved this year, the application is good until Sept. 28, 2022. However, you will need to reapply between July 1 and Sept. 28 to determine if you are eligible for free or reduced lunches for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year (after Sept. 28).
If you did not apply this school year because everyone was receiving free meals, you can submit an application now and if approved it will be good until September 28, 2022 and then you will need to reapply between July 1 and September 28, 2022 to determine if you are eligible for free or reduced lunches for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year (after September 28).
Applications for the 2022-23 school year will be available after July 1. You will need to apply between July 1 and Aug. 15 to be eligible for free or reduced meals on the first day of school. If no application is received by Aug. 15, then you will be responsible for meal costs until an application is submitted and approved. Feel free to call the business office at 605-422-3800 with any questions.
