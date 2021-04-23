The Dakota Valley Senior English Class held a Diversity Panel discussion focusing on racism Friday, April 16.
On the panel were Tonya Meier – CEO of Counseling and Support Services Agency; Dario Davis – Siouxland Mental Health Support Worker and DJ; Perla Alcorn-Flory – Court Interpreter and Sioux City School Board President; Denise Palmer – Siouxland Mental Health Social Worker and Civil Rights Activist; Margarite Reinert – Briar Cliff University, Social Work Professor; and Linda Steele – mother of an interracial family.
Senior English teacher Molly Pirner said this was the first time they’ve held such a panel. The class is currently working through a literature circle unit surrounding social issues, such as racism, mental health and violence.
“I think the only way we learn and grow is by having open, honest dialogue and listening to others in order to truly combat some of these issues,” Pirner explained. “Acknowledging that they exist isn’t working. We need to actively do something about them. I believe our speakers courageously sharing personal experiences of being profiled, labeled and stereotyped served as a glaring reminder that just because something isn’t “OUR world” doesn’t mean it’s not “THE world.”
“We need to progress as a society, arm in arm, and embrace other cultures and go forward with equality,” senior Alex Reinhardt said when asked what he learned from the discussion held.
