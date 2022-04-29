The Union County 4-H advisors will be holding an organizational meeting hosted by the North Sioux City Library. The meeting will be held Thursday, May 12 at 5:30-6:30pm. The library is located at 601 River Drive.
The meeting is for parents and children interested in joining 4-H. Lauren Hollenbeck, 4H Youth Program Advisor, and Shawn Tabke, 4-H Program Assistant, will conduct the meeting. All interested parents and their kids should attend. For all kids ages eight to 18 years old. Clover Buds are ages five-seven.
