University of South Dakota
More than 2,200 students were honored for their high achievement during the fall 2021 semester with the release of the Dean’s List and Academic Honors.
Full-time, undergraduate students are named to the Dean’s List if they received a 3.5 gpa for courses they took in the fall 2021 semester, and they had no incomplete or failing grades. For part-time students, those with fewer than 12 credit hours, the recognition is called Academic Honors.
Dean’s List recipients were:
Elk Point: Nathan Andrew Buenger, Skylar Raeann Evans, Emily Elizabeth Henze, Sydney Rebecca Kellen, Casey Ronald Kneip, Elisabeth Austia Peirce, Emma Lynn Scarmon and Bradie Jae Timmins; and
Jefferson: Kylie Nicole Christiansen, Laken Riley Gaswint, Sadie Noelle Green, Denielle M. Minor, Sydney Rae Payne and Shalom Marie Roslansky.
Mount Marty University
Calli Jean Davis of Elk Point was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List Honorees. The honoree is defined as a full-time undergraduate student completing a full-time load of graded course work with a minimum term gpa of 3.5.
College notes are compiled from information the Leader-Courier receives directly from colleges and universities.
