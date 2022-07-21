Governor Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota closed the 2022 budget year on June 30 with a surplus of $115.5 million. Total general fund revenue for fiscal year 2022 finished $72.3 million higher than adopted estimates, and the state general fund budget ended with expenses $43.2 million less than budgeted.
“South Dakota has the strongest economy in America and a strong financial position to match,” Noem said. “We live within our means and operate government conservatively. Low regulation, low tax burden and business friendly policies are still the recipe for economic success.”
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times and Leader-Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.