The Elk Point-Jefferson School Board is one step closer to approving a major addition and renovations to district facilities.
At its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 11, the board approved working with Jerry Spethman of DA Davidson to draft a bond issue question.
As proposed, the project includes adding a middle school wing to the current high school, update and enlarge the kitchen and cafeteria, build a multi-purpose fitness addition, reengineer the traffic flow around the school and renovate areas of the middle school into additional elementary rooms. Total cost is projected at $13.7 million. The board is looking at a $12 million bond to finance the work.
The board was scheduled to approve a proposal from ISG, an engineering firm, for design and engineering. Board members are close to the agreement, but have questions on compensation. The agreement was tabled until the November meeting.
At that meeting, the board will also consider the bond question and decide whether it will be submitted for election Feb. 8, 2022.
At the public forum to start the meeting, Cherie Noteboom addressed the board on a campaign for the Elk Point-Jefferson Educational Foundation. She said the foundation took over the endowment fund in 2012 with around $133,000 in named endowments, now has just over $732,000. Those funds are invested with the proceeds being used for a number of scholarships presented on behalf of the contributing individuals, families or businesses. The foundation also has nearly $300,000, of which the proceeds provide Community Education Opportunity Grants to every graduating senior who continues on to any level of post-graduate education. Its primary revenue source is the Chili Cup. The foundation would like to increase that fund to $1 million, so every eligible student would receive a $1,000 scholarship. Noteboom was present at the board meeting to let them know the foundation will be actively seeking new donors.
