Ruth (Irwin) Bergstedt

The family of Ruth (Irwin) Bergstedt is requesting a card shower in Ruth's honor to celebrate her 80th birthday April 13.

Cards may be sent to: P.O. Box 322
Elk Point, SD 57025
