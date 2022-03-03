Craig and Sandy Livingston will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary March 4.
The couple was married March 4, 1972. They have two children –Renae Livingston of Dell Rapids and Angela Livingston of Sioux Falls – and a four-legged son, Bandit. They have four grandchildren – Tyler, Justus, Jakob and Zane – and three four-legged grandchildren – Athena, Milo and Zoe.
The family is hosting a card shower for the happy couple. Cards can be sent to them at:
45182 263rd St.
Canistota, SD 57012
