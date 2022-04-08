Tyler and Stephanie Vande Brake and sister, Adalynn, of McCook Lake are proud to announce the birth of Jamie Ryan Vande Brake.
Jamie was born March 4, 2022 at Unity Point Health – St. Luke’s in Sioux City. He weighed seven pounds, seven ounces and was 19 inches long.
His grandparents are Norm and Brenda Watkins of Jefferson and Brian and Diane Vande Brake of Sioux City.
His great-grandparents are Linda Sieverding of Jefferson, Kathy Watkins of Dakota City, NE, Marion and Betty Vande Brake of Orange City, IA and Jean Schnepf of Sioux City.
