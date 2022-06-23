Breanna Masters and John Grattan III were married June 4, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Paul, MN.
The bride is the daughter of Dale and Julie Masters of North Sioux City and John and Kay Grattan of Winona, MN.
Following a reception at the Minnesota Valley Country Club in Bloomington, MN, the couple honeymooned in Jamaica. They live in the Twin Cities.
Breanna and John are both graduates of Minnesota State University in Mankato, MN. John is an Engineer and Breanna works as a Technology Consultant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.