Bob Hutcheson and Beth Sherard-Fennel were united in marriage Aug. 4, 2022 at the Union County Courthouse in Elk Point. A small gathering of family were there to witness their union.
Witnesses to the couple were Bob’s daughter, Breanna Hutcheson, and Beth’s grandmother, Mary Kay Smith. The couple was wed on Beth’s grandparents, Dennis and Mary Kay Smith’s, 63rd wedding anniversary.
Bob works for LongLines as a telecommunications tech and Beth is a reporter/photographer for the Southern Union County Leader-Courier and the Dakota Dunes/North Sioux City Times.
Beth is the daughter of Robb and Danielle Sherard of Hurley, SD and granddaughter to Dennis and Mary Kay Smith of Davis, SD and Verda and the late Darrell Sherard of Hurley, SD.
Bob is the son of Dennis Hutcheson of Yankton, SD and Terri Thurlow of Denver, CO and Jacquie Mills-Essex of Phoenix, AZ and grandson of the late Ray and Geraldine Hoffman of Jefferson.
The couple resides outside of Jefferson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.