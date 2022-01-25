Engagement announced

Kelly and Nancy Kading of Larsen, WI announce the engagement of their daughter, Becca, to Tyler Beschta, son of MaryJane Beschta, Appleton, WI and Greg Beschta of Appleton, WI. Kading is the granddaughter of Larry and Connie Rosenbaum of Elk Point.
Kading is a graduate of Winneconne High School, Winneconne, WI and University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, WI. She has a degree in elementary education. She is currently a kindergarten teacher in the Oshkosh School, WI School District.
Beschta is a graduate of New London High School, New London, WI. He also is a graduate of UW Oshkosh with a degree in marketing. He is currently working for Delta Defense out of West Bend, WI.
A June 2022 wedding is planned with a honeymoon on the west coast.
