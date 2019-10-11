Running in the Union County Quad

Dakota Valley travelled to Elk Point to run in the Union County Quad Thursday, Sept. 26

Blake Schmiedt led the boys with a 3rd place finish with a time of 18:18. He was followed by Austin Hamm and Ben Liddiard with 7th and 8th place finishes.

Ella Schmiedt was the top girl with 11th place and a time of 22:23.

Personal records from the Alcester meet were B. Schmeidt, Luke Norby, Avery Bradshaw, Jordan Greinke, Connor Sperry, Colton Wright, Alex Messersmith, Ian Byington, Max Boelter, Zach Brannan, Luke Thompson, Michael Bourne, James Wakeland, Veronica Morales and Valerie Norby.

