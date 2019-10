On a hot and windy afternoon in Moville, IA, the EPJ cross country team participated in the large, highly-competitive Woodbury Central Invitational.

Runners from 17 schools in Iowa and South Dakota took part.

The girls varsity team had a strong showing, finishing 5th overall. Heather Stark finished among the medalists in 14th place and Ashley Stark was 16th.

The boys varsity placed 9th.

See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.