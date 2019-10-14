Bruns takes 4th

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 1:22 pm

Bruns takes 4th By Beth Fennel Leadercourier-times.com

In the DAK-12 conference meet, the Dakota Valley Panthers took 8th place overall (out of 11 teams), with Paul Bruns (38, 39-77) placing 4th individually. Isaac Bruns (39, 41-80) took 11th.
  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, October 10, 2019 1:22 pm.

© Copyright 2019, leadercourier-times.com, Elk Point, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.