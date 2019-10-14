Bruns takes 4th

In the DAK-12 conference meet, the Dakota Valley Panthers took 8th place overall (out of 11 teams), with Paul Bruns (38, 39-77) placing 4th individually. Isaac Bruns (39, 41-80) took 11th.
Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 1:22 pm
Posted in Sports on Thursday, October 10, 2019 1:22 pm.
