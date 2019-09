The Husky golf team played at the Dakota Valley Invitational Wednesday, Aug. 21, won by the host team. EPJ placed 8th with 383 points.

Nathan Buenger led the Huskies in 20th place with his 91. Landon Geary also shot 91 for 21st place. Cade Fennel shot 99, Lucas Hemmingstad and Ethan Kelly 102 to round out the varsity scoring.