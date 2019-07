Post 319 had an explosive offense as they defeated Elk Point-Jefferson 12-1 Wednesday, June 26.

Keaton Hensley picked up the win. Drew Addison struck out 2 in the inning he pitched in relief.

Ethan Redmond led the team with a home run, a double and 3 RBI. Samuel Otten had 2 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBI. Jake Likness had a triple. The team produced 12 runs on 13 hits and 2 walks.

The game concluded after five and a half innings.