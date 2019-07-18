Jr. Legion team wins 3 straight

EPJ 12 – South Sioux City 2

The Elk Point-Jefferson Jr. Legion team coasted to an easy victory over South Sioux City 12-2 July 8.

In the 2nd inning, EPJ got their offense started when Drake Peed singled on the 1st pitch of the at-bat, scoring a run. They pulled away for good with 2 runs in the 3rd inning. Andrew Nearman singled on the 1st pitch of the at-bat, scoring a run and Peed singled on the 1st pitch of his at-bat, scoring another run. Nearman also hit a 2-run homerun to cap off a 3-run 4th inning. EPJ put the final touches on the game to end it after 6, with runs on an RBI single by Noah Larsen and Cade Fennel, who hit the game-ending RBI double.

Skyler Swatek pitched. He surrendered 2 runs on 6 hits over 6 innings, striking out 6 to get the win.

EPJ saw the ball well, racking up 16 hits in the game. Ethan Kelly, Tyler Goehring, Nearman, Peed, Swatek, Fennel and Larson all had multiple hits. Kelly went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the team in hits.

EPJ had 4 stolen bases on the night with Swatek leading the way with 2.

