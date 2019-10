Dakota Valley posted a team total of 223 at Lenkota Golf Course in Lennox.

Dakota Valley scorersn were Hudson TenNapel 51, Isaac Klemme 53, Brendan Lynch 57, Tyler Cornelsen 62, Will Freeburn 65 and Sam Kleis 66.

Sioux Falls Christian won the meet with 172.

Medalist was Brenden VanBeek 40 from Sioux Falls Christian. Runner Up was Cooper Leslie 41 from Tea Area.