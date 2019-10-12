Titans can’t hang with Huskies

EPJ hosted a DAK-12 conference matchup with Tea Area Sept. 19 and got a 4-game win – 25-9, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19.

On paper, the teams seemed evenly matched – a good mix of seniors and underclassmen, a nice tall middle and some new faces in serve receive.

The 1st game didn’t show that at all.

EPJ came out serving the heat and Tea Area could not pass the ball. They sent free ball after free ball back over, and EPJ ran its offense to near-perfection. They went out to an 11-2 lead before the Titan coach called a time-out to settle his team. They did get a few points back, but not nearly enough.

