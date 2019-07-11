Offense not enough to secure win

Both Vermillion and EPJ Jr. Legion had their offenses going on Saturday, July 6 at Vermillion, but EPJ eventually succumbed 12-8 in the high-scoring affair.

EPJ opened up scoring in the 2nd inning when Skyler Swatek doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring 2 runs. Vermillion took the lead for good with 4 runs in the 3rd inning.

Chris Nelson was on the hill for EPJ. He lasted 2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 5 runs. Cade Fennel and Drake Peed entered the game from the bullpen, throwing 2 and 2/3 innings and 1 and 1/3 innings, respectively.

EPJ totaled 6 hits, Nelson and Swatek each with multiple hits and both had 2 stolen bases as well.

EPJ hosted South Sioux City Monday, July 8 and goes to Beresford Monday, July 15.