Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 1:22 pm

Game ends in tie By Bruce Odson Leadercourier-times.com

Dakota Valley tied Garretson Tuesday, Sept. 24 on the road. The score was 1-1.

No information was provided. Dakota Valley is now 1-5-2. Garretson is 4-5-3.
