Cold, rain, wind doesn’t faze Huskies

“In 20 years when they all get together, they will talk about that game at Garretson in the pouring rain.”

That’s how head football coach Jake Terry described Friday night’s game, a 28-21 win for the Huskies.

On a perfectly miserable, cold, rainy night, the Husky football team overcame a 2-score deficit for the 2nd week in a row to bring home a win.

The entire 1st quarter was taken up by 2 drives, first by EPJ – 78 yards ending in a Tyler Goehring touchdown, then by the Blue Dragons to score their own.

“Tyler [Goehring] went up and made a great play on the ball, made the catch and got into the endzone for the score,” Terry said. “He also caught another pass for a score right before half. On defense he had a couple of great pass breakups and the interception to seal the game. He really had a breakout game we will look to build on this going forward.”

