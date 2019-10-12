DV conquers Eastern SD Volleyball Classic

Dakota Valley hosted the Eastern SD Volleyball Classic in which 8 teams participated – Milbank, Tri-Valley, Chamberlain, Tea Area, Webster, Winner, Sisseton and Dakota Valley.
One of the participants, Winner, is one of the most balanced girls program in the state with both volleyball and basketball making state in the same year. They won the 2018 girls basketball tournmant, but DV defeated them for the 2013 state volleyball championship.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.