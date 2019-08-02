Photo by Steve Peterman
Drew Addison
Drew Addison lets fly with a pitch against Elk Point-Jefferson.
Photo by Steve Peterman
Jake Likness
Jake Likness is met at home plate after hitting a 2-run homer against Elk Point-Jefferson.
Photo by Steve Peterman
Jevin Kratz
Jevin Kratz uses all his height to stretch for this out at first against Beresford.
Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:14 pm
EPJ edges Post 319
By Bruce Odson
Post 319 took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third but could not hold on in region play July 24 at Elk Point. EPJ tied it in the 6th and the game went to 9 innings. EPJ scored in the top of the 9th and then held on to win 4-3.
Samuel Otten had 2 hits and the lone RBI. Eric Johnson had 1 hit and stole 2 bases.
Post 319 left 7 on base.
