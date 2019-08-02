EPJ edges Post 319

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:14 pm

EPJ edges Post 319 By Bruce Odson

Post 319 took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third but could not hold on in region play July 24 at Elk Point. EPJ tied it in the 6th and the game went to 9 innings. EPJ scored in the top of the 9th and then held on to win 4-3.

Samuel Otten had 2 hits and the lone RBI. Eric Johnson had 1 hit and stole 2 bases.

Post 319 left 7 on base.

