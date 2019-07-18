12U fastpitch takes silver

The Dakota Valley 12U Youth Fastpitch team placed 2nd in the state tournament July 12-14. Over the three days, the girls played 8 games in Sioux Falls.

On Friday, they beat Brookings Blast travel team 12-0 and lost to Brandon Valley Purple Reign 3-7, moving them into the loser’s bracket. Saturday, the girls came back and beat Vermillion Flamez 8-2. They played another 4 games on Sunday to reach the championship game. Dakota Valley beat the following teams: Yankton Hornets 13-0, Rapid City Riptide 8-7, Brandon Valley Purple Reign 7-1 and Sioux Falls Nitro 7-1. They lost to Sioux Falls Cyclones 3-7 in the championship game.