DV plays in weekend tournament

Bayport stops Post 319

Bayport built up a 5-0 lead Saturday, June 29 in the first game of the Montevideo, MN Legion Tournament.

Post 319 scored its only run in the bottom of the 7th when Keaton Hensley drove in Jevin Kratz with a single.

Post 319 shuts out Granite Falls

Keaton Hensley pitched a 6-hit shut out Sunday, June 30 against Granite Falls. Hensley struck out 10 and had no walks in the 4-0 win.

The scoring effort was spread throughout the lineup. Jake Likness had 2 hits and scored twice. Brenden Klasi doubled to get an RBI and scored. Jevin Kratz had 2 hits and an RBI. Ethan Redmond had a hit and an RBI. Drew Addison, who got on by a walk, also scored. Likness had 3 stolen bases.

Post 319 wins in extra inning

Sacred Heart/MacCray scored a run in the 6th to tie the game at 1-1 June 30. Post 319 came back in the bottom of the 8th to score the winning run.

Brenden Klasi singled to start the inning, followed by a Jevin Kratz single. Samuel Otten walked to load the bases. Hunter Beving singled, driving in Klasi with the winning run.

Beving and Drew Addison had 2 hits.

Kratz picked up the win. He allowed only one earned run and struck out 10 batters.