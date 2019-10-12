Photo by Susan Odson
Nicole Wriedt
Nicole Wriedt’s serve put a lot of pressure on the Cub serve receive in the game played Sept. 26 at Alcester.
Photo by Susan Odson
Riley Donnelly
Riley Donnelly’s teammates watch from the bench as she not only got to this ball, but popped it up to her setter to continue play.
Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 12:31 pm
Cubs no match for Huskies
By Susan Odson
Leadercourier-times.com
Despite a slow start, EPJ brought home a 3-set win over Alcester-Hudson Sept. 26 at Alcester.
The Cubs came out with savvy hitting, finding holes in the Husky defense. The score was tied at 20 before EPJ hit its stride to take the 1st game 25-22.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
