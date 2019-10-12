Illness, change in course hard for Panthers

Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 11:05 am

Illness, change in course hard for Panthers By Beth Fennel

With a last minute change in courses due to flooding, the Sioux Falls Christian cross country invite was moved from Yankton Trails Park to Kuehn Park Sept. 17. This change wasn’t favorable for the Dakota Valley Panthers, as only 2 runners were given medals or ribbons.

“SFC Yankton Trails was under water so it was too soggy for the meet,” head coach Tiffany Wendling said. “We went to Kuehn Park and it was a hot, windy and hilly course.”

See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.

